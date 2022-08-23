Under clear skies, a cool night is on the way with temperatures dropping into the 50s. We will see a slow high temperature warming trend for Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and a little more humid. High 87

The next chance of rain comes our way on Friday as a weak cool front moves in. Saturday will be another nice summer day with heat and humidity rolling back in on Sunday.