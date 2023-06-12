Look for some brief clearing tonight with unseasonably cool temperatures. More rain heads our way Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low near 50

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild with showers developing and a chance of a thunderstorm, best chance in the afternoon. High 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then mixed clouds and sun, mild. High 76

Expect showers Tuesday night followed by nice weather on Wednesday. It warms up later in the week as high temperatures return to the 80s.