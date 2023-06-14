High pressure builds in tonight bringing mostly clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures. Even though we expect a lot of sunshine to start Thursday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be back later in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds, a chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Low 57

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

Nice weather returns on Friday. The weekend looks dry with a warming trend as temperatures climb again into the 80s.