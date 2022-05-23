Overnight, we expect gradual clearing, and that will set us up for a cool night and a little more sunshine on Tuesday. With more sun, temperatures will reach the 70s Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cool. Low 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer and more humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

A warm front will move in Wednesday bringing the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. Rain chances will continue through the end of the week with drier and warmer weather arriving for the holiday weekend.