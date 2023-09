Clouds will clear out tonight, and dry weather is expected. We could see areas of late night fog. Tuesday will be another nice day.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool with areas of late night fog possible. Low 48

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. High 76

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

Mostly sunny weather is back for Wednesday. Above normal temperatures are expected then for the rest of the week.