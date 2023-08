With mostly clear skies tonight, expect cool temperatures, more like September. Saturday will be nice, but the heat cranks up again on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. High 92

It will get hot and humid for the final full week of August. Daytime high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s most of next week with little chance of rain.