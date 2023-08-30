Skies will clear tonight, allowing for viewing of the Super Blue Moon, our second full moon of the month. It will be a cool night with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Thursday will be sunny and pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s. It will start to warm up more significantly on Friday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 85

Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday, and then it will get even hotter for the holiday weekend. We expect full sunshine, and highs reach the low 90s.