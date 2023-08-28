Expect mostly clear skies tonight, and it will feel like early fall with lows in the 50s. The northern part of our viewing area may even see some upper 40s in the morning. Tuesday will be another dry, sunny day with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move in Tuesday night, and it may kick off a stray shower, but the chance is very low.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, very slight chance of a spotty shower. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 75

It will be cooler behind the front on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure builds back in, bringing continued dry and mostly sunny weather for the end of the week. It gets hot again as we roll into Labor Day weekend.