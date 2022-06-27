Tonight will be clear and quite cool with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday will be another bright day with lots of sun and comfortable humidity.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 86

A slow warming trend will continue through the middle part of the week. On Wednesday, we expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. 90-degree temps return for the second half of the week, along with increasing humidity.