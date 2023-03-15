High pressure will bring a nice, bright day to the Miami Valley. We expect full sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will start off quite cold in the morning, but will recover nicely this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees with a fairly light southwest wind.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, but will remain dry. Most of Thursday will also be dry, but clouds will increase through the day. As southerly winds increase in the afternoon, they will continue to draw in warmer air. Highs will approach 60 degrees. There will be the slight chance of a few showers late in the day, and rain is likely at night.

TODAY: Sunny, nice and cool. High 50

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 33

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, mild and becoming windy. Slight chance of a shower by evening. High 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy and chilly. Low 46

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Showers through early afternoon, windy and cool. High 50

The first half of St. Patrick’s Day looks rainy, but the showers will taper off through the afternoon. It will be windy and cool as we finish the week, and the weekend turns cold again.