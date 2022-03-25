Cooler air is in place today, and as a disturbance moves in, scattered showers will develop. It will be breezy with high temperatures remaining below normal.

Tonight, as temperatures drop, rain will mix with and change to snow showers. We don’t expect any issues on the roads, with any light snow accumulation staying limited to the grass or elevated surfaces. But use extra caution on bridges and overpasses through early Saturday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and colder with rain and snow showers. Low 33

SATURDAY: Morning snow and rain showers, then mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. High 40

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and chilly. High 39

It will certainly be a colder weekend! Saturday will be windy with snow and rain showers through the first half of the day. Sunday will be a dry day, but continued chilly with highs only reaching the upper 30s.