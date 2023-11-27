A brisk west wind will keep it quite cold feeling today, tonight and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun today. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s, and wind chill values will be in the 20s all day long. Tonight, lows drop into the upper teens, with single digit wind chill expected.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine, but continued cold conditions. Highs won’t make it above freezing, and breezy conditions will continue.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 35

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 19

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 45

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Wednesday. Highs will be closer to normal, reaching the mid 40s. We expect further warming on Thursday, ahead of the next storm.