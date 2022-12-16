Colder air has moved into the Miami Valley. Temperatures will run below normal for the foreseeable future. We will continue to deal with lots of clouds and occasional light precipitation. The slight chance for a light snow shower or mixed precip will be around through this afternoon.

Tonight and Saturday, flurries will be possible. Temperatures will likely not get above freezing all weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few spotty snow showers. High 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries. Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries. High 32

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and continued cold. High 31

The first half of next week looks cold and dry. By Thursday, Arctic air is expected to move into the region. As this happens, we could see some snow showers. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get a better idea as to how things will set up.