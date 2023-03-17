With some partial clearing tonight, it will be quite cold. Lows will drop into the low 20s. On Saturday, we’ll see cold conditions and even the chance of a few flurries and brief heavier snow showers.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, breezy and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, windy and unseasonably cold with scattered snow showers, any accumulations under 1″. High 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and quite cold with a few flurries. Low 18

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High 38

After a cold start on Sunday, it will still be chilly in the afternoon, even with more sunshine. Monday, the first day of spring, will start off cold, but temperatures get close to 50 degrees in the afternoon. Temperatures then climb above normal for the rest of the week.