Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Lows will dip into the upper teens and low 20s. And on Friday, we’ll start off with some sunshine and then see increasing clouds. It will be a dry day with an increasing chance for snow Friday night into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 18

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow developing, accumulating less than 1″ by sunrise. Low 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers, mainly in the morning, additional accumulations under 1″. High 37

Snow showers will be numerous Saturday morning, and a few may linger into the early afternoon. More snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, will be possible on Sunday.