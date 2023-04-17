Rain and snow showers end tonight, and we will even see some clearing over the southern part of our viewing area. The breeze stays up, and this will help prevent widespread frost tonight, but we may see some form in wind-sheltered areas. Tuesday looks much brighter, but still breezy and cool.

TONIGHT: Some clearing, breezy and cold. Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with patchy frost. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 74

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it won’t be as breezy. This will allow areas of frost to form. After a cold start, Wednesday will turn into a really nice day. We’ll see plenty of sun, and highs will push into the 70s. We could even reach the low 80s on Thursday.