Overnight clearing will set the stage for a cold Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start off around 20 degrees, some outlying areas hitting the upper teens. In the afternoon, we expect full sun. With a southerly breeze developing, this will help temperatures get close to 50 degrees for afternoon highs.

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder with showers developing late afternoon or evening. High near 60

Another storm moves in for the second half of the week. Showers will begin later in the day Thursday and continue Thursday night into Friday morning. More cold weather is on tap for the weekend.