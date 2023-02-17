Flurries end, and skies clear tonight. We expect a lot of sunshine on Saturday with just some high clouds moving in later in the day. Even though Saturday starts cold, temperatures climb into the 40s in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low near 20
SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 46
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low 35
SUNDAY: Some morning clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 55
Sunday will be breezy with temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon. It cools off slightly for Monday and Tuesday along with the chance of a few showers from time to time.