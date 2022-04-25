After a warm and beautiful weekend, a cold front will move in today bringing the return of rain to the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will spread from west to east through the day. The clouds and rain around at times will keep temperatures cooler, with highs near 70-degrees.

Even cooler air will move in behind the front. Overnight lows drop into the chilly low 40s. Tuesday will be a dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds. But expect below normal temperatures with highs only reaching the mid 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 70

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly. Low 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and even cooler. High 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. High 56

Cool conditions will hang around for a few days. We could see frost form Tuesday night and again Wednesday night, as lows drop into the mid-30s.