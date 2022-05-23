Behind a cold front, clouds will linger as we start the week. Even though the day looks mostly cloudy, we expect dry weather. Temperatures continue to run below normal, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Overnight, we expect gradual clearing, and that will set us up for a little more sunshine on Tuesday. It will also be a good deal warmer, with highs in the mid-70s expected.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, nice and mild. High 68

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cool. Low 49

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer and more humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

A warm front will lift in Wednesday, bringing the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. Rain chances will continue through the end of the week as low pressure slowly tracks across the region.