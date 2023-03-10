A few flurries will be around early tonight before tapering off. Saturday will be a dry day. We’ll see clouds mixed with a little sun at times and continued chilly temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a few flurries, ending shortly after midnight. Low 27

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and continued chilly. High 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: Move the clocks ahead 1 hour. Cloudy and cold with late night snow. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Morning snow tapers to a few flurries and patchy drizzle, cloudy and chilly in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. High near 40

The next weather system moves in early Sunday. This will initially bring in a chance of snow with some drizzle possible later in the morning. Below normal temperatures continue into early next week with snow showers and 30s on Monday.