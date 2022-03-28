Cold air remains in place as we kick off a new week. High temperatures this afternoon will be running more than 15-degrees below normal, as they just reach the upper 30s to near 40-degrees.

Clouds will roll in tonight, and will be more numerous on Tuesday. Despite the increase in clouds, dry weather will continue. The chance for any showers looks to hold off until Tuesday night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and quite cold. Low 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued chilly. High 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A slight chance of a spotty shower. High 73

Scattered showers develop Tuesday night and we just have a slight chance of a few lingering on Wednesday. It will get windy and much warmer for the middle part of the week, with highs soaring into the 70s Wednesday afternoon.