Another day with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We will see some sunshine, but intermittent cloud cover as well. Tonight we will drop to 29 degrees with increasing clouds. Chances of rain arrives into the mid morning Sunday, and are likely areawide by Noon. Northwest counties like Mercer county could see a wintry mix with some slush on the roadways in the evening, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation. As a cold front moves through at night, highs early in the week will be in the mid 30s. We will quickly warm back up to the 40s by Wednesday and the upper 40s by Thursday before another shower chance returns on Friday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction