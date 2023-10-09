A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for most of the Miami Valley. With some clearing tonight, lows will drop into the mid and upper 30s. The advisory will be in effect from 4 am to 9 am. Tuesday afternoon looks sunny and milder. Highs will reach the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies after midnight with areas of frost late night. Low 38

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and milder. High 63

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly, patchy frost will be possible again. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early on, then increasing afternoon clouds. Spotty shower possible towards evening. High 67

Wednesday will be seasonable, and there is a chance of showers later in the day as warm air pushes in. A thunderstorm will even be possible Wednesday night. 70s are back Thursday and Friday, but the chance of rain will jump again late Friday and into the start of the weekend.