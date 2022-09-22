Overnight, any clouds will be clearing out, and lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s with the coldest readings in the northern Miami Valley, north of I-70. Some of the coldest locations may even see a patch or two of frost around sunrise. It will be chilly early Friday morning! Expect a lot of sunshine Friday, but some high clouds will increase in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below normal.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with a slight chance of a late night shower. Low 53

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower Saturday, then clouds mixed with sun and a little milder. High 73

Over the weekend, highs will come back up into the 70s. Saturday looks mostly dry, but the chance of showers will increase on Sunday. There could even be a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. More cool weather arrives early next week.