With clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the 35 to 40 range. This means there will be the potential for patchy frost, especially north of I-70. Blue skies are expected again on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with patchy frost. Low 38

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High near 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice weather continues. High 74

Above normal temperatures will continue in the afternoon through Thursday with highs reaching the 70s. There will be only a slight chance of showers later Thursday and Friday. Temperatures turn much cooler late this week.