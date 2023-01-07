A beautiful sunny day for your Saturday. Going into the night, cold temperatures will set in, then we see a chance for a rain and snow mix tomorrow in the afternoon. As that moves out we start to warm up during the week, hitting the 50s by the midweek. Another chance for showers arrives in the second half of the week, as temperatures begin to fall just a bit.



Tonight: A low of 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 38 degrees. Rain and snow mix possible. No accumulation expected.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 25 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

