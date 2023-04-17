It’s a chilly Monday across the Miami Valley. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid-40s this afternoon, and it will be quite windy. To top it off, scattered showers are expected, and this could be rain, snow or graupel.

There will be a few evening showers, but precipitation will come to an end tonight as the clouds clear out. The breezy stays up, and this will help prevent widespread frost tonight, but we may see some form in sheltered areas. Tuesday looks much brighter, but still breezy and cool.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered rain/snow/graupel. High 45

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then clearing and cold with breezy conditions. Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 56

WEDNESDAY: Areas of morning frost then partly sunny and pleasant. High 72

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it won’t be as breezy. This will allow areas of frost to form. After a cold start, Wednesday will turn into a really nice day. We’ll see plenty of sun, and highs will push into the low 70s.