After some showers and a few thunderstorms this evening, we will get a break in the rain overnight. Thursday now looks mostly dry, but more heavy rain is possible on Friday.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers and a chance of thunder, then partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 67

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog and low clouds, otherwise partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a late night shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as warm but still humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely. High 82

Over the weekend, humidity will finally drop, and it will dry out. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.