After a couple of days of downpours, today will be a dry day in most of the Miami Valley. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s, and it will still feel humid.

Tonight will start off dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers late. Showers and thunderstorms become likely again on Friday, and heavy rain and gusty wind will again be threats.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 70

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

SATURDAY: A slight chance of a few morning showers, then becoming partly sunny and turning less humid. High 82

A few showers may linger through Saturday morning, mainly south of Dayton. It will dry out for the afternoon, and will gradually turn less humid. Sunday looks very nice!