A warm front is trying to push into the Miami Valley this evening. As the front lifts north, there is a break in the rain and temperatures may rise a few more degrees. Overnight there will likely be periods of showers and very mild temperatures. On Wednesday, there is a slight risk of severe weather. Heavy rain, strong winds and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: A break in the rain before more showers develop overnight. Very mild temperatures. Lows in the mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Mild. High 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Cooler. Low 43

Cooler weather with a few showers on Thursday. Even cooler on Friday and for the weekend with highs only in the 40s. On Saturday there may even be a few flakes of snow mixing with rain.