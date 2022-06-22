It will clear out overnight, and it will turn less humid. Thursday will be another day with full sun. It will feel pleasantly warm with comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 63

THURSDAY: Sunny, not as warm with lower humidity. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Continued sunny and warm. High 88

Warm weather continues on Friday with the humidity not too bad, but then it heats up again over the weekend. We expect highs in the 90s with increasing humidity. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday.