Humidity levels will be lower today, so it will be a little more comfortable. Highs will be pretty close to normal, in the mid 80s. We expect a return of full sunshine for the afternoon hours, as dry weather continues.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will start to feel more humid again as temperatures heat up into the low 90s.

TODAY: Becoming sunny, and turning less humid. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 92

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 97

There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect Thursday, as the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel more like 105-110 degrees. There is also the slight chance of a strong thunderstorm or two.