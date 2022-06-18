Spring like conditions today with temperatures mainly in the 70s today and dry air now settled in. Temperatures tomorrow will get up to around 80 for the high and continued sunshine through the day. Clouds increase tomorrow night, and then get hot again beginning on Monday and lasting through the week. A chance of some precipitation comes late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Increased humidity on Wednesday that quickly ends before Thursday.



Tonight: A low of 53 degrees. Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 80 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction