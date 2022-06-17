Today will still be quite warm, but we will notice it feeling more and more comfortable during the afternoon hours as humidity drops. We expect times of partly and then mostly sunny sky.

Clear sky will be the rule overnight with much cooler temperatures. Lows dip into the 50s, and it might be a good night to give the A/C a break and open up the windows! Saturday will remain quite comfortable with pleasant highs in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Still quite warm, but turning less humid. High 87

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler. Low 57

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 77

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

Father’s Day will start cool, with morning temperatures in the low-mid 50s. The afternoon will be pleasantly warm with a lot of sunshine and highs near 80.