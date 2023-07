Slightly less humid with plenty of sunshine today. A low chance of a stray shower or storm. Most areas stay dry. Humidity values improve and are more comfortable for the next several days.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A spotty shower or storm. High near 85.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, less humid. Low 60

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High 82.

High pressure will give us a nice stretch of beautiful weather with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine for several days.