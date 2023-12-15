More clouds will be around tonight, and it won’t be quite as cold. Even though we’ll see more clouds in the area on Saturday, it will be a dry day. Rain arrives Saturday night and will continue into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 53

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy with morning rain, chance of an afternoon shower. High 48

After the disturbance moves through on Sunday, another system will drop into the region Sunday night into Monday. This will bring gusty winds, colder air and some rain switching to snow showers early Monday.