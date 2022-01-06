MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Parts of the Miami Valley may see some snow Thursday, as temperatures stay in the low 20s.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said areas south of I-70 may see slight accumulation, less than half an inch on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 23 with a low of 10 overnight.

Thursday night will bring a cold breeze with a few more flurries. The freezing temperatures will continue through Friday night before warming to around 40 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington shows snow moving into northeast Kentucky and southern Ohio.

[1244 pm] Radar shows snow spreading into the area. Reds and purples are where heavier snow is occurring, moving out of the Bluegrass towards northeast Kentucky and south central Ohio. Lighter snow or just flurries can be expected where orange and yellow is depicted. pic.twitter.com/DyJZEcXB6W — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 6, 2022

