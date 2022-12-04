Sunday morning temperatures started out in the teens and low 20s. Ample sunshine helped temperatures recover to around 40 Sunday afternoon. With a little cloud cover and light south winds, temperatures end up in the mid 20s Monday morning. Clouds will increase and it will be milder in the 40s with rain likely by Monday night.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Cold. Low 25

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of a few late afternoon and evening showers. High 47

Nearly every day this week there’s chances of rain. Even with unsettled weather, temperatures will be running above average with highs mainly in the 50s. Normal high is around 45.