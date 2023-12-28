DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large, slow-moving upper-low is starting to move over the Miami Valley. As a result, colder air is starting to arrive. The main change for us will be a transition from rain to a wintry mix Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Any wintry mix that we will see Friday morning will then change back over to all rain in the afternoon as temperatures warm slightly. Regardless, any precipitation that does falls will be spotty and very light and should not create any weather-related travel problems.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with evening drizzle & scattered light showers transitioning to a wintry mix. Low 35

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a wintry mix possible in the morning followed by scattered light rain showers or drizzle in the afternoon. High 39

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening drizzle or a light rain shower possible followed by a wintry mix late. Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly then partly cloudy and a little warmer. High 43

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix in the morning followed by scattered rain showers in the afternoon. High 41

The same weather system that may bring a few rain showers on Sunday could also bring a few snow flurries for the first day of the new year on Monday. Beyond that, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and seasonable temps–in the upper 30s to lower 40s–from Tuesday through Thursday.