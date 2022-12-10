After several days of gray skies, brighter conditions are on tap for Sunday and early next week. Overnight, you could encounter a little spotty rain, drizzle or fog with a weak disturbance, but things should clear up considerably on Sunday.

After clouds break on Sunday then we should see some sunshine return to the area for a couple of days. Expect dry weather to start the week with a mix of clouds and sun Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Spotty light rain/drizzle. Cloudy skies. Low 38

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. High 45

Rain returns to the Miami Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s most of the week which is a little above average for this time of the year.