***WIND CHILL ADVISORY INTO CHRISTMAS DAY***

Christmas Eve was mostly cloudy and dry but continued very cold and windy. Temperatures climbed above zero and reached the lower teens. Winds slowly ease overnight with gusts and blowing snow diminishing. Clouds Christmas morning should give way to some afternoon sun and temperatures in the mid-teens.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Low 4, wind chills still near -10.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sun and continued very cold. High 15.

Some light snow will arrive on Monday with a weak clipper system. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday remain chilly. A dramatic warming trend is expected to start by mid-week.