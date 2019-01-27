Chilly...with sunshine increasing this afternoon
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A cold front is passing through the Miami Valley this morning and that will keep temperatures down. With the passage there may be some patchy early morning drizzle. Late in the day with an increase in the sunshine, temperatures will recover slightly.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High 26
TONIGHT: Mainly clear early, becoming party cloudy with temps slowly rising overnight. Low 20
MONDAY: Mix of snow and rain early, turning to all rain. Warmer. High 44
An Arctic blast is expected mid week. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold with dangerous wind chills Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures warm by next weekend.
