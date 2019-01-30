Chase closes bank branches throughout most of the Midwest due to extreme cold

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (AP) -- Banking giant Chase has announced it has closed all its branches in Ohio and most of the Midwest because of the arctic blast.

According to Chase, all branches in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio and most in Indiana are being closed to keep employees safe during the Polar Vortex.

Until the banks reopen, Chase’s Twitter account recommended customers to use their mobile app, chase.com or ATMs.

Governors in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan declared emergencies as the worst of the cold threatened on Wednesday. In Chicago, major attractions closed because of the bitter cold, including the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Art Institute and the Field Museum.

The U.S. Postal Service said it would suspend mail delivery on Wednesday in parts or all of several Midwest states including Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

A wind chill of minus 25 can freeze skin within 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.