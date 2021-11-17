DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Thanksgiving weather can vary year to year. The warmest high was 70 degrees in 1896 and the coldest low was zero in 1930. The high in 1930 was also the coldest high at 13 degrees.

The most precipitation on Thanksgiving came in at 1.33 inches in 2010. The most snow was 0.7 inches in 1959. In 1975 there were two inches of snow on the ground on Thanksgiving morning. A trace of snow was reported on Nov. 24. A system then proceeded to bring 0.8 inches on Nov. 25, 1.8 inches on Nov. 26, and 0.3 inches on Thanksgiving.

We’ve only seen 10 November without any snow. The frozen precipitation is still rare on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve gone 96 years without snow on the holiday. 16 years with a trace of snow, and nine years with measurable snow. We’ve never seen more than an inch fall while enjoying turkey with the family on Thanksgiving Day.

At least a trace of precipitation has been recorded at the Dayton International Airport 56% of the time. 56 Thanksgiving Days have been completely dry in Dayton since 1893.

The normal max temperature for the second half of November is in the lower 50s and upper 40s. High temperatures are below 50 degrees on Thanksgiving 60% of the time. We’ve seen two days with highs colder than 30 degrees, 36 holidays with highs in the 30s, 37 with highs in the 40s, 34 with highs in the 50s, 18 with highs in the 60s, and one day with the record high of 70.

Low temperatures are typically in the 30s early Thanksgiving morning. Dayton has recorded 5 holidays with a low above 50 degrees, 17 with a low in the 40s, 49 in the 30s, 43 in the 20s, 12 in the 10s, and one day with a record low of 0 degrees. The normal low in November is in the 30s.

This year we are tracking a system that could impact travel around Thanksgiving and into the following weekend. The two main long-range weather models do not agree on the impact this system will have. It is worth keeping a close eye on the forecast in the days to come.

Precipitation looks likely across the Southeast.

Below normal temperatures are likely in the Midwest.

In Dayton, there is a low chance for a few rain showers on Thanksgiving. It looks like lows will be in the 30s and highs will be in the 40s.