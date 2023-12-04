DAYTON, OH (WDTN)- Lives changed nearly 50 years ago in Xenia, as one of the strongest tornadoes in state history tore through.

Since then, there have been major improvements in weather forecasting technology, allowing us to receive up to the minute accurate information, easier than ever.

Lead times for tornadoes back in the 1970s were essentially zero minutes, compared to today’s 13 minutes of time to take shelter. Advances in technologies have been a large factor in the increase in lead time for storms, going from old tech to dual polarization radars in 2011, the first time meteorologists were able to see what was happening vertically in a storm.

“Dual-polarization brought along new data feeds that we never had before to allow us to see not just air motions and precipitation intensity, but things like whether there might be tornado debris, extremely large hail. The shapes and distribution of raindrops in the atmosphere that tell meteorologists a lot about what’s happening there in the clouds,” said Tom Johnstone, NWS Wilmington meteorologist.

Weather models were new at the time of the outbreak. Today there are a handful of weather models and just like TVs since the 1970s the resolution quality has improved significantly, identifying smaller scale weather events.

“The thing that’s happened in the last 5 to 6 years is computer models that are on a much smaller resolution, we call it, that can actually pick up individual thunderstorm development and kind of tell us not just whether or not it’s going to rain, but the kind of storms that might form that day. To help us or alert the public,” said Johnstone.

The outbreak in 1974 spurred the government to provide warnings through a NOAA weather radio the next year.

Nearly 50 years later, instead of buying a radio, you can get instant alerts on your phone when a warning is issued for your area, a measure that saved lives last year in Clermont County.

“It ended up being a pretty strong tornado, but it developed very quickly. So, we only had a few minutes of lead time, but a teacher’s phone, it was a summer school there at the in Goshen phone goes off. She immediately gets the kids into the center hallway. And within about a minute, the whole wall of that school is blown in. All the other warning notification systems take time, WEA’s (Wireless Emergency Alert) instantaneous,” said Johnstone.

Computer Modeling is a very young science with limitations, but with time and research, will continue to improve in the future.