DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two counties in the Miami Valley have issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

The snowfall and inclement weather has caused Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck to issue a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County, beginning at 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Butler County.

In a Level 1 snow emergency, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways may be icy, so drivers should take their time on the roads.

Montgomery County residents are asked to not call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, unless an emergency happens. To get updated information on the Snow Emergency, you can call (937) 496-7669 or visit www.mcohiosheriff.org.