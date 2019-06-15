Flooding and Severe Storm Outlook

****FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY FROM 2 PM THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING****

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN):

8:50 p.m. Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. for Preble, Butler, and Darke County Ohio, as well as Wayne County Indiana.

This is the time to think about where you will go if a warning is issued.

A confirmed tornado near Rushville Indinana.

EVENING UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): A line of thunderstorms has moved just north of I-70. None of these storms are severe. A line of heavy rain stretches from Clark County into Darke County. This line is moving NE. The rain will move into Shelby, Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, and Champaign County.

More clusters of strong to severe storms are moving across south central Indiana. These storms have a history of producing tornadoes. The will track across the Ohio Valley and possibly the southern half of the Miami Valley.

Live Doppler 2HD

There is no Tornado Watch at this time. Strong and possibly damaging winds will be possible on top of localized flooding.

We are still under a Flash Flood Watch into Sunday morning for several rounds of heavy rain.

MORNING UPDATE: Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous as we head into the afternoon and tonight. Rain may be heavy at times. There is a chance a few storms may become severe. The greatest threats will be very heavy rain and strong winds.

TODAY: Breezy and more humid with scattered showers and storms. High 78.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with numerous scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible . Low 67

There is a chance of severe weather this afternoon and tonight. Main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Miami Valley this afternoon through Sunday morning. Some locations may pick up 2-4 inches of rainfall.

SUNDAY (Father’s Day): Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may become severe. High 81

A stormy weather and humid weather pattern starts today and will stay with us through the next 5 to 7 days.

