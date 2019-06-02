Breezy and cooler today with increasing sunshine Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A cold front will push through the Miami Valley this morning. It still may cause a few more showers or isolated storms across the southern Miami Valley. Otherwise, once the front passes winds will be gusty and we will see an increase in sunshine for the afternoon.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 72

TONIGHT: Clear and cool . Low 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 70

It will be dry and cool for the beginning of the work week, but showers and thunderstorms will return around midweek with highs around 80.

