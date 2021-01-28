Big storm moving in for the weekend, snow accumulation expected

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures across the Miami Valley are expected to continue dropping into Friday and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking a big storm for the weekend.

Saturday should start off dry but by evening snow will begin developing. Expect snow Sunday, it could either be mixed with rain or change into rain for the Dayton-area. Farther north snow should be the dominant precipitation throughout the day, making for additional accumulation.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies but becoming partly cloudy late night. Low 18

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of snow by evening, snow at night, accumulating 2 to 4 inches. High 36

Check back throughout the weekend for updates to your Storm Team 2 Forecast.