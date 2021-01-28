Big storm moving in for the weekend, snow accumulation expected

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures across the Miami Valley are expected to continue dropping into Friday and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking a big storm for the weekend.
Saturday should start off dry but by evening snow will begin developing. Expect snow Sunday, it could either be mixed with rain or change into rain for the Dayton-area. Farther north snow should be the dominant precipitation throughout the day, making for additional accumulation.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 15
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies but becoming partly cloudy late night. Low 18
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of snow by evening, snow at night, accumulating 2 to 4 inches. High 36
Check back throughout the weekend for updates to your Storm Team 2 Forecast.